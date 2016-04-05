Citrix: Virtualize Linux 3D applications with HDX 3D Pro for Linux!

There was a lot of excitement in Q4 last year with the early preview of HDX 3D Pro for Linux. Now, the wait is over.

Linux Virtual Desktop 1.2 supports HDX 3D Pro for Linux!

This is a new VDA component download that works with existing XenApp and XenDesktop 7.8 infrastructure.

Citrix has been the pioneer of 3D graphics virtualization since way back in 2006. We introduced HDX 3D Pro for Windows in 2009 with physical machines, then GPU pass through in 2011, and vGPU support in 2013, providing an amazing user experience on both LAN and WAN for 3D graphics workload.

All these HDX 3D Pro innovations are now available for both Windows and Linux-based 3D applications.

We can now virtually deliver Linux 3D applications to any user worldwide, which is especially important in industries like oil and natural gas, chipset design, big data analysis, automotive and aerospace, scientific modeling, animation, and so on. If you are an IT admin in any of these areas, it’s likely…