Citrix: Virtualize Linux 3D applications with HDX 3D Pro for Linux!
There was a lot of excitement in Q4 last year with the early preview of HDX 3D Pro for Linux. Now, the wait is over.
Linux Virtual Desktop 1.2 supports HDX 3D Pro for Linux!
This is a new VDA component download that works with existing XenApp and XenDesktop 7.8 infrastructure.
Citrix has been the pioneer of 3D graphics virtualization since way back in 2006. We introduced HDX 3D Pro for Windows in 2009 with physical machines, then GPU pass through in 2011, and vGPU support in 2013, providing an amazing user experience on both LAN and WAN for 3D graphics workload.
All these HDX 3D Pro innovations are now available for both Windows and Linux-based 3D applications.
We can now virtually deliver Linux 3D applications to any user worldwide, which is especially important in industries like oil and natural gas, chipset design, big data analysis, automotive and aerospace, scientific modeling, animation, and so on. If you are an IT admin in any of these areas, it’s likely…
Read the entire article here, Virtualize Linux 3D applications with HDX 3D Pro for Linux!
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
Comment(1)
Welcome, HDX, to the wild west of Linux :). HP’s Remote Graphics Software (RGS) has been serving the remote needs of the Linux 3D application market for over a decade. The demands of high end 3D applications never rest, so HP continues to innovate with 4k support, Wacom tablet redirection on Linux, live screen sharing and collaboration sessions and more. And you can plug HP RGS into any virtual machine created with XenServer, VSphere, or Redhat, including GPU pass-thru or virtual GPU profiles where supported by the hypervisor.