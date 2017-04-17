Citrix Video – Oregon State University Accelerates Virtual Learning Labs & 3D Graphics

Oregon State University has over 30,000 students and is well known for its distance education program, with more than 47% of students out of state or international. The OSU College of Engineering needed to provide an on-campus, lab-like experience anytime on any device. With virtualization from Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop and virtual graphics acceleration from NVIDIA GRID, the IT team is able to deliver heavy graphics and compute applications like AutoCAD, MatLab, and Cadence for students around the world.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix