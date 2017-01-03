Citrix Video: International CPA Firm Counts on Citrix Cloud
Hernandez & Company provides corporate tax and advisory services to multinational firms and international investors with business interests and assets in the US. Citrix Cloud simplified IT management, provided remote access to applications and desktops, improved security and compliance, and introduced ShareFile for cloud document management. See why the Hernandez executive team calls Citrix their partner for global growth.
White Papers
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
