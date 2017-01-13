Citrix Video: How To Use the Print Detective Tool
Print Detective is an information gathering utility that can be used for troubleshooting problems related to print drivers. It enumerates all printer drivers from the specified Windows machine, including driver specific information. It can also be used to delete specified print drivers. It allows for log file capabilities and provides a command-line interface as well.
