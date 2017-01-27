Citrix Video: How good is your VDI Desktop Application Responsiveness over a WAN?
Dare to compare the application response over a WAN virtually from within XenDesktop , locally on a Windows 10 PC and virtually using VMware Horizon with Blast. Can you guess which one performs the best? You may be surprised.
Learn more at https://www.citrix.com/xendesktop/daretocompare.
