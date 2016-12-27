Citrix Video: A good user experience will lead to a good admin experience
Delivering a solution that your users will adopt is the first step to a good admin experience. XenApp and XenDesktop do more than check the boxes—enable your users to easily reset their own passwords, print from any device and use Skype for Business as though it were local.
Learn more at http://www.citrix.com/hdx
White Papers
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper
New SMSPassword White Paper
Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet