Citrix: Verify Your Containerized Applications with NetScaler CPX Now!!

Over the past few years, we have seen significant development in Linux kernel, which has made Containers evolve into an Enterprise-grade technology. With the rapid pace at which Docker and other companies in Container space has progressed, Developers and IT operations teams can now have extra control over their environments utilizing the tremendous flexibility and ease of operation Container technology offers.

With this ongoing transition from running applications on traditional Physical/Virtual Machines to running applications by breaking them into smaller footprints packaged in Container technology, IT heads now have to make a choice on the right technologies which will help in this transition.

Citrix recently announced our Award-winning NetScaler ADC in Container form-factor, NetScaler CPX which greatly helps in this transition to Microservices infrastructure.

NetScaler CPX enables customers to leverage Docker engine capabilities and use NetScaler load balancing and traffic management features for container-based applications.

At Citrix Ready, we validate 3rd party products compatibility with Citrix products. It helps our customers adopt to new products seamlessly. And give that added confidence to use our verified and compatible solutions.

Read the entire article here, Verify Your Containerized Applications with NetScaler CPX Now!!

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.