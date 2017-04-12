Citrix vDisk Replicator Tool

During my time as a field consultant, I’ve noticed that one of the most common operational challenges Citrix administrators face on a regular basis is replicating vDisks across PVS servers and farms. This has commonly involved time-consuming manual work by administrators, a process that could be simplified with an automated replication script. Something like we’re introducing: the vDisk Replicator Tool.

Whether ensuring high availability within a farm or migrating vDisks from Test/Development environments (or even between datacenters), the most common solutions to this problem that I have seen involves manual intervention from administrators. Even if administrators have configured automatic replication of store contents across servers or shares, they must still manually export and import (or add) vDisks and versions when leveraging multiple farms. While not necessarily time-intensive, this process is unnecessarily complex for a software tool that is designed to reduce management overhead.

When we released the PVS PowerShell SDK with PVS 7.7, the thought occurred to me that Citrix administrators might find an automated replication script to be a useful tool in their arsenal. After several iterations and considerable testing, I’m proud to present to you the vDisk Replicator Tool.

