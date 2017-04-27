Citrix Values Are “True North” for Successful Partner Relationships

This blog post is the first in a series covering the Citrix core values and their relevance for our partner ecosystem, both at a high level and on a day-to-day basis.

I’ve said it multiple times, but it’s worth repeating: the Citrix experience is a special one whether you’re a customer, a partner or a Citrix employee. There’s a certain “oneness” or commonality to the journey we’ve been on, the way that we treat each other, and the genuine desire to help each other succeed. I truly believe that Citrix’ culture is driven by our core values.

A company’s values are a snapshot of its culture, standards, and brand identity. Ideally, these values will periodically change to reflect the evolution of the organization as it grows, matures, and establishes new goals. That’s why our Citrix core values now include two new concepts.

As our CEO Kirill Tatarinov explained, “We added Curiosity and Courage to our core enduring values — to remind us to always be on the lookout for what’s next and to be bold in our pursuit of excellence.” These values, together with Respect, Integrity and Unity, are fundamental to our long history and continued success in the IT industry.

