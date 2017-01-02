Citrix: Using Windows Server Containers in Windows Server 2016 with XenServer 7.0

For those of you who haven’t heard about containers, they are a technology that enables rapid development and deployment of web-scale applications. One of the companies at the center of the container movement is Docker, which has recently partnered up with Microsoft to integrate Docker containers into Windows.

As a new member of the XenServer engineering team, I jumped at the opportunity to test “the most exciting new Windows feature” (Docker’s words), but this excitement was short lived, as I discovered that recent changes in Windows Server 2016 meant that the documentation for the XenServer integration needed to be updated.

This is when my team informed me of the ‘finders, keepers’ policy when it comes to such required improvements (not an actual Citrix policy), which meant that I was responsible for fixing the problem. Fortunately, after a number of small tweaks, we have restored XenServer integration.

Read the entire article here, Using Windows Server Containers in Windows Server 2016 with XenServer 7.0

