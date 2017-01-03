Citrix: Using the Azure Hybrid Use Benefit in XenApp & XenDesktop

Are you already using Hybrid Use Benefit and saving the cost of running workloads in Azure and wish that you will be delighted if you can use the same for running your XenDesktop VDAs in Azure?

If you’re not, you’re in for a treat! I am delighted to tell you that Hybrid Use Benefit can now be used for XenDesktop VDAs in Azure. This feature is now available in Citrix Cloud’s XenApp and XenDesktop service, as well as in XenDesktop 7.12

In this post, you will learn more about how you can use the hybrid use benefit for running XenDesktop VDAs in Azure. With Azure Hybrid Use Benefit(HUB), you can use on-premises Windows Server licenses that include Software Assurance to earn special pricing for new Windows Server virtual machines in Azure — whether you’re moving a few workloads or your entire data center. Your Azure usage charges will be calculated at the base compute rate. For more details please visit Microsoft documentation here , here and here.

This post assumes that you are already aware of setting up a XenDesktop host connection to your Azure subscription and creating MCS catalog in Azure and have gone through the Microsoft documentation on Azure hybrid use benefit.

Read the entire article here, Using the Azure Hybrid Use Benefit in XenApp & XenDesktop

