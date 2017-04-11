Home Applications Citrix User Story: Ballard Spahr Reduces Citrix Tickets by 60%

“We reduced Citrix ticket escalations by 60%”

– Pete Chim, Systems Engineer

The Challenge:

Ballard Spahr is a national law firm that has attorneys and staff attempting to access applications from all over the world. Because they use various methods to connect to the internet, the connection quality is variable. The firm has users connecting from remote offices, homes, hotels,  and even airplanes, which can result in connection and latency issues. This leads to an increase in the number of end users contacting the help desk for advice on improving the quality of service, even when the cause was a low-quality hotel or airline network.

The majority of these tickets were escalated to the Citrix Escalation Team because the help desk, despite their best efforts, didn’t have the tools or the knowledge to troubleshoot and resolve the problem. In addition, they did not have the objective evidence in the form of reports or documentation to demonstrate the root cause of the problem to those end users.

The Solution:

The IT team needed a solution that would allow them to do two things:

  1. Offer them granular visibility into network connection and Citrix latency issues.
  2. Provide the help desk with the ability to troubleshoot and potentially resolve end user experience issues. And, if the issue could not be resolved because it was solely related to the connection, provide a way to document this for the end users.

