Citrix: User Experience on Steroids: Citrix Workspace Environment Management

Citrix Workspace Environment Management optimizes workspace performance, accelerates application delivery, and enhances environment scalability for XenApp and XenDesktop

It’s been 6 months since the Norskale acquisition and Citrix has been busy integrating the Norskale technology that optimizes workspace performance into the newly branded Citrix Workspace Environment Management (WEM). We’ve welcomed a new Product Manager, Andrew Cresswell, and you can catch Pierre Marmignon, founder of Norskale, at Citrix Synergy 2017 leading an Instructor-led Learning Lab for Citrix Workspace Environment Management.

With a lot of excitement from our customers, I’d like to give you an update on Workspace Environment Management and provide answers to some of your most frequently asked questions. But first, hear the amazing benefits from Hal Lange with Thin Client Computing of his first-hand experience implementing Workspace Environment Management for customers like you:

Read the entire article here, User Experience on Steroids: Citrix Workspace Environment Management

