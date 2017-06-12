Citrix: Use Multiple Monitors on Chromebook with Citrix Receiver!

Excited to know what’s new in Citrix Receiver for Chrome 2.4? With all the new announcements from Citrix Synergy, the time has come to unveil the new features in Citrix Receiver for Chrome 2.4. This new release has new and exhilarating features. Let’s learn about these features:

Multi-Monitor Support

Citrix now supports true Multi-Monitor in Citrix receiver for Chrome. Now you don’t need the Unified desktop mode to run the applications delivered by XenApp and XenDesktop in multi-monitor mode. This feature is now available for both desktop and application and also the monitors attached to the Chrome device can be of any resolution. This will enable you to multitask i.e. work with multiple applications and desktop sessions simultaneously, for example run MS Excel spreadsheets on each monitor and use them in parallel.

To configure Multi-Monitor with Citrix Receiver, refer the user guide here.

The video below shows the multi-monitor in action in our lab for both published applications and desktops:

Read the entire article here, Use Multiple Monitors on Chromebook with Citrix Receiver!

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.