Citrix: Upgrade XenServer Now!

Upgrade Your XenServer Virtual Environment Now and Bring Out the Best in Citrix Application and Desktop Delivery

Hello everyone!

Did you make it to Citrix Synergy this year? If so, I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did! If not, no worries… you can still catch many of the sessions on Synergy TV.

During the event I had the privilege of speaking with many of our partners and customers, each sharing their optimism and excitement about the latest Citrix solutions that help organizations realize the numerous benefits the cloud has to offer. After speaking with these folks, the message I received was loud and clear — while many of our customers are planning or implementing their strategies for deploying IT services in the cloud, they continue to rely on our legacy products to maximize the efficiency of their on-premise IT operations.

With this in mind, we wanted to remind everyone who uses XenServer to host their Citrix Application and Desktop Delivery environments that older releases of XenServer (6.2 and 6.5) and XenApp/XenDesktop (7.0 – 7.13) are scheduled to EOL the end of June 2018. If you haven’t upgraded recently, now is the best time to upgrade your Citrix environment to the latest supported releases: XenServer (7.1 CU1 LTSR/7.5 CR) and XenApp/XenDesktop (7.15 LTSR/7.17 CR). In addition to retaining access to the highest quality support provided by our top-notch support organization, you’ll also be able to take advantage of the latest features that bring out the best in application and desktop delivery, including:

Read the entire article here, Upgrade XenServer Now! | Citrix Blogs

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.