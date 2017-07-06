Citrix Updates Citrix Optimizer Beta to v1.0.0.5

The Citrix Optimizer is a Windows tool to help Citrix administrators optimize various components in their environment, most notably operating system with Virtual Delivery Agent (VDA). The tool is PowerShell based, but also includes a graphical UI.

Citrix Optimizer can run in three different modes:

Analyze – analyze the current system against a specified template and display any differences

Execute – apply the optimizations from the template

Rollback (available in PowerShell only for Beta release) – revert the optimization changes applied previously

What’s New

NtfsDisableLastAccessUpdate registry key value fixed in the templates.

Service display names fixed in the templates.

