Citrix: Unrivaled User Experience, Simple Migration with Liquidware & Citrix XenDesktop

Hospital Leverages Liquidware to Transition 100 XenApp Servers and 8,000 Citrix XenDesktop users from Windows Server 2008r2 to Latest Citrix XenDesktop on Server 2016

Liquidware is happy to have been invited to present with Citrix in the Citrix Ready Partner Pavilion (booth #12332) at HIMMS in Las Vegas. Countless healthcare organizations rely on Citrix XenDesktop to provide a flexible desktop experience, so that doctors, nurses, technicians and support staff can stay productive in highly fluid organizations like hospitals and point-of-care centers. And while the solution from Citrix provides these environments with an excellent platform to support the ever-changing and dynamic requirements, the combination of Citrix and the Essentials Suite from Liquidware offers an unrivaled one-two punch.

If you are attending HIMMS in Las Vegas, stop by the Citrix Ready Pavilion and meet us. We’ll also have a session in the main Citrix booth (#7520) theatre at Wednesday, 7 March, 12 p.m. on how Liquidware helped a Louisville-based hospital group when they recently migrated over 100 Citrix XenApp Servers running 2008r2 to Citrix XenApp on Server 2012 – all with zero user downtime!

There are many reasons that healthcare-related businesses choose Liquidware to help deliver and manage user experience on Citrix-based workspaces at scale. Here are a few noteworthy examples:

