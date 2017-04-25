Citrix: Unleash High-Value Capabilities of XenApp/XenDesktop with Citrix training
Does this sound familiar? You purchase a powerful new technology — a fancy home appliance, the latest gaming console, a software solution — but you never get around to learning about all its cool features and functionality.
Why is this a problem?
- You’re not getting your money’s worth from the investment.
- Even more important, you are missing out on capabilities that could make your life easier and more productive.
Case in point
Here are three major Citrix components that you, as a XenApp and XenDesktop customer, could be entitled to, but might not be using. In this case, these are not just cool features — they represent a huge value to your organization and could save you time and money.
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
