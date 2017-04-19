Citrix: University Health-Sciences Center Bridges Healthcare & Education Security Needs

Let’s travel down to a slice of South Texas, specifically the far western corner of Texas, near the Rio Grande river at the Mexico-United States border.

In that part of Texas, lies Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC El Paso) — the only school of medicine in South Texas, and the only health-sciences center on the border of the United States and Mexico.

It is the area’s main healthcare provider. The institution has provided care for underserved, low-income communities and patients for more than 40 years. As one of seven universities in the Texas Tech University System, the university has to manage IT security and mobility needs for healthcare professionals and medical, nursing, and biomedical student populations.

TTUHSC El Paso and its partner hospitals provide $33 million in free healthcare services to the El Paso community every year. With nearly 3,000 faculty and staff, the university supports nearly 650 students.

