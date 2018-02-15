Citrix: Unified Management Framework Delivers a New Citrix Workspace IoT User Experience

Citrix Ready workspace hub includes a full stack of Citrix technology and is manageable by Citrix XenMobile UEM

IoT means a lot of different things to a lot of different people. For Citrix, delivering IoT solutions is about providing our customers with security, experience, and choice as they determining the best ways to deliver workspace solutions that maximize user productivity. As a result, Citrix is blazing the trail of a Workspace IoT effort that makes it possible for people to carry their workspaces on their smartphones, and deliver that workspace to screens wherever they need to get their jobs done. They stay productive and IT is able to manage a entire workspaces from the unified Citrix Cloud console.

The Citrix Ready workspace hub is a Citrix Workspace IoT edge device that is built on the small form-factor, low-cost Raspberry Pi platform. The Citrix Ready workspace hub comes pre-loaded with Citrix Workspace software essentials, including Citrix Receiver, Citrix-optimized Skype for Business, and Citrix Casting.

Citrix Casting enables seamless and secure session roaming from a mobile device to any display connected to the workspace hub. The low cost of workspace hub allows users to replace more than $2,000 worth of workspace equipment, including more expensive thin clients, VoIP phones, companion devices, and “tap and go” smart card integrations systems.

Read the entire article here, Unified Management Framework Delivers a New Citrix Workspace IoT User Experience

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.