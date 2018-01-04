Citrix: Understanding Contextual Access – Login and Access Methods Can Make Sense

Are you frustrated every time you have to login or access new computing resources? Cumbersome credentials, onerous IT requirements, and the inability to leverage your own technologies can may help security, but at the expense of productivity — and that can quickly devolve into creative workarounds of IT security policies.

Worse yet, not having strong enough security measures available that are integrated and automated leaves the most sensitive data exposed to damaging breaches, including data loss, misusage, overexposure and other all too familiar forms of compromise.

Aren’t we supposed to be moving away from the use of passwords?

For many, the whole concept of access has been broken as the workforce has become more mobile, distributed, tech-savvy and heterogeneous in their security needs.

Traditionally, IT has designed information security around technical baselines, standards, one-size-fits all solutions and all the other so-called best practices. When the IT department owned and controlled access, this approach may have worked. But a workforce stampeding to mobile, web, SaaS and cloud-based applications – mostly supplied outside of IT – means it’s time to refactor secure access to make sense for a modern workforce.

Read the entire article here, Understanding Contextual Access — Login and Access Methods Can Make Sense

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.