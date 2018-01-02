Citrix: Troubleshooting User and Device Capabilities Now Available on XenMobile Citrix Cloud Service

Today, Citrix Cloud XenMobile service is previewing a new Helpdesk Admin role that would make it easier for helpdesk administrators to cater to customers calls.

The new helpdesk administrator persona is served by Citrix Cloud Director inside the XenMobile Cloud Service Console. But, wasn’t Director the monitoring and troubleshooting console for XenApp & XenDesktop? Yes, and here’s the good news! The Citrix Cloud Director now extends monitoring to XenMobile Cloud Service as well. Meaning, the familiar Director admin workflows and controls would be available for XenMobile with essentially no learning curve. We are thoroughly excited to preview the first bits with the Helpdesk Admin persona and, hope you’d be equally excited to try this out as well!

How can I try this out?

This is offered out-of-the-box to all customers having Citrix Cloud XenMobile service subscription. The service console now features a new ‘Monitor’ tab, which offers the new helpdesk admin workflow.

How will it help me?

Read the entire article here, New: Troubleshooting User and Device Capabilities Now Available on XenMobile Citrix Cloud Service

