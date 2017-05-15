Citrix Troubleshooting Assessment Reduces Support Tickets by 25%

The Business Challenge: A customer was experiencing persistent Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop performance issues related to printing and the logon process. After trying to troubleshoot the issues on their own, the root cause could not be determined without the assistance of Goliath Technologies.

The Solution: To start, the client requested a Citrix troubleshooting engagement to investigate the root cause of persistent performance issues. Before seeing the observations and reports that Goliath was able to provide, it’s important to understand the customer’s infrastructure elements at the initial stage of the Citrix Troubleshooting Assessment. Goliath’s Citrix Monitoring solution was deployed to the following infrastructure elements:

After the implementation, out-of-the-box rules and dashboards were automatically applied to the inventory. A follow-on configuration effort was then initiated to deploy agents and build custom rules and reports to identify printing and profile issues; it was essential to deploy agents to the delivery infrastructure in order to achieve end-to-end visibility and determine the root cause. After collecting data for two weeks, the Goliath Support team came back with observations related to:

via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies