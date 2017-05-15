Home Citrix Troubleshooting Assessment Reduces Support Tickets by 25%

Citrix Troubleshooting Assessment Reduces Support Tickets by 25%

0
Citrix Troubleshooting Assessment Reduces Support Tickets by 25%
0

The Business Challenge: A customer was experiencing persistent Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop performance issues related to printing and the logon process. After trying to troubleshoot the issues on their own, the root cause could not be determined without the assistance of Goliath Technologies.

The Solution: To start, the client requested a Citrix troubleshooting engagement to investigate the root cause of persistent performance issues. Before seeing the observations and reports that Goliath was able to provide, it’s important to understand the customer’s infrastructure elements at the initial stage of the Citrix Troubleshooting Assessment. Goliath’s Citrix Monitoring solution was deployed to the following infrastructure elements:

After the implementation, out-of-the-box rules and dashboards were automatically applied to the inventory. A follow-on configuration effort was then initiated to deploy agents and build custom rules and reports to identify printing and profile issues; it was essential to deploy agents to the delivery infrastructure in order to achieve end-to-end visibility and determine the root cause. After collecting data for two weeks, the Goliath Support team came back with observations related to:

Read the entire article here, Citrix Troubleshooting Assessment Reduces Support Tickets by 25%

via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Goliath Technologies
Goliath Technologies Goliath Technologies is the only end to end monitoring, troubleshooting, and remediation solution for Citrix that is truly proactive. There isn’t another product that provides the deep metrics and analysis necessary for organizations to get ahead of issues in the three key areas that most often cause pain for end users: logon initiation, logon duration and session performance. Goliath’s one product combines the ability to simulate logons, drill down into the 33 stages of the logon process, isolate each of the HDX/ICA channels by user, and alert in real time if a performance threshold is breached. This, coupled with historical reports and trending analysis makes the product critical to an IT organization responsible for delivering a seamless end user experience.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        August 2016 webinar with XenTegra and FSLogix For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

        read more
        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

          XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

          August 2016 webinar with XenTegra and FSLogix For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

          read more
          1494650234_maxresdefault.jpg

          Listerhill Credit Union refocused it’s service desk ticketing with ServiceDesk Plus – Video

          1494691033_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video – Redefining the Branch with Citrix NetScaler SD-WAN

          1494548807_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: GTC 2017: NVIDIA Isaac Robot Simulator – Keynote Part 12

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video