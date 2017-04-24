Citrix: Transitioning Your XenMobile 10 On-Premises Deployment to Citrix Cloud

Are you ready for some UEM (Unified Endpoint Management) in the Cloud? Don’t know how to get started? Citrix is ready to help you transition your XenMobile 10 on-premises deployment to a Citrix Cloud deployment of XenMobile Service.

So, what is XenMobile Service and why should you consider moving off your on-prem deployment?

XenMobile Service is a cloud-based solution hosted and managed by Citrix. This means we take care of things like server updates and proactively monitoring all the infrastructure. We also manage XenMobile backup and disaster recovery and have SLAs for your XenMobile deployment. Once there, you will still have the highly secure, capable, scalable, and performant mobility platform you have experienced — without the hassle and cost of managing the infrastructure and software.

Why XenMobile Service from Citrix Cloud?

