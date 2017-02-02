Citrix: Transcendental Talent – A Culture of Global Excellence
At the core of Citrix corporate culture is a simple, yet powerful idea: that excellence knows no nationality, race, ethnicity or religion. I touched on this in my first blog post, but given recent events, I think it’s important for me to elaborate on the topic and how it makes our workforce stronger and each of us a little better.
You see, the Citrix HR team is united around a common purpose: create, foster, and develop a phenomenal Citrix team that enables the extraordinary. That is because we’re nothing without our people. And our talented people, people who help make our company a success, people who are constantly innovating, come from everywhere. Recruiting and engaging the best and brightest individuals from around the world, so they are able realize their own potential and make meaningful contributions to our business is a priority for us and the not-so-secret reason for our success.
Members of the Citrix community have arrived at our doors via varied paths; we realize no two are the same, that each path has its own origin and that those who tread those paths collect valuable stories and experiences along the way. One thing is for certain, when they arrive at Citrix, they are all welcomed with open arms.
