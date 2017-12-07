Citrix: Three Reasons why SD-WAN is the Future of Branch Network Infrastructure

SD-WAN, or software-defined WAN, is exploding at the rate of knots, and is the hottest topic within the networking space right now. Estimated to be worth just $225m back in 2015, IDC predicts that sales of SD-WAN technology will reach $1.19bn by the end of this year, and mushroom to $8.05bn by 2021.1 The reason for such explosion is self-explanatory. Increasingly, businesses are moving to a cloud-based environment and setting themselves up as being mobile-first, and SD-WAN is simply better-suited to this evolving landscape than other alternatives on the market.

As we near 2018, any business with a substantial number of branch locations or a large volume of mobile workers utilising myriad devices to access the network, should be thinking seriously about transitioning to SD-WAN if they aren’t already. I’ve heard some industry experts refer to SD-WAN as self-driving, and it’s a comparison I’ve warmed to. Much like the Tesla car, for example, the technology can auto-correct based on deep application analytics and data. There are so many benefits to be had from this and above all SD-WAN eases the increasing strain today’s applications are placing on company networks.

Beyond this, the solution is extremely competitive in terms of pricing, can be hugely profitable, and is already proving itself to deliver impressive ROI within an incredibly short timeframe. Here are the main reasons why SD-WAN uptake is anticipated to explode…

