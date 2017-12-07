Home Applications Citrix: Three Reasons why SD-WAN is the Future of Branch Network Infrastructure

Citrix: Three Reasons why SD-WAN is the Future of Branch Network Infrastructure

0
Citrix: Three Reasons why SD-WAN is the Future of Branch Network Infrastructure
0

SD-WAN, or software-defined WAN, is exploding at the rate of knots, and is the hottest topic within the networking space right now. Estimated to be worth just $225m back in 2015, IDC predicts that sales of SD-WAN technology will reach $1.19bn by the end of this year, and mushroom to $8.05bn by 2021.1 The reason for such explosion is self-explanatory. Increasingly, businesses are moving to a cloud-based environment and setting themselves up as being mobile-first, and SD-WAN is simply better-suited to this evolving landscape than other alternatives on the market.

As we near 2018, any business with a substantial number of branch locations or a large volume of mobile workers utilising myriad devices to access the network, should be thinking seriously about transitioning to SD-WAN if they aren’t already. I’ve heard some industry experts refer to SD-WAN as self-driving, and it’s a comparison I’ve warmed to. Much like the Tesla car, for example, the technology can auto-correct based on deep application analytics and data. There are so many benefits to be had from this and above all SD-WAN eases the increasing strain today’s applications are placing on company networks.

Beyond this, the solution is extremely competitive in terms of pricing, can be hugely profitable, and is already proving itself to deliver impressive ROI within an incredibly short timeframe. Here are the main reasons why SD-WAN uptake is anticipated to explode…

Read the entire article here, Three Reasons why SD-WAN is the Future of Branch Network Infrastructure

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Mobile
Networking
News
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Although performance monitoring is a critical aspect of IT operations, without a planned and well-defined monitoring strategy in place, most IT teams – large and small – find themselves caught in the trap of “too many monitoring tools”: custom in-house tools, open source tools, packaged tools, and more, that add up over time. In fact, […]

    read more
    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511903527_maxresdefault.jpg

          FSLogix – Context based Application Masking Access method Video

          In this use case video we show how the type of access (internal or external access) is used to dynamically apply the corresponding FSLogix App Masking policy within the remote session. This video is from the fine folks at deviceTRUST.

          read more
          1512014227_maxresdefault.jpg

          deviceTRUST – Use Case (Conditional Access based on Security State) Video

          1512630128_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler Master Class December 2017 – On Demand Video

          1512648344_hqdefault.jpg

          Launch Applications the Amazon Way – AWS Online Tech Talk Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video