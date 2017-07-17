Citrix: The View from the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit: Beyond Traditional Models and Vendors

With so much of the enterprise environment undergoing rapid transformation, why would security remain the same?

It won’t, of course. At the recent Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit in National Harbor, attendees explored the changing face of cybersecurity, including key topics such as threat management and context–aware digital trust, enabling safer cloud computing, mobile security for digital business, and the risks and opportunities of smart machines, AI, IoT and operational technology. Throughout these discussions, an important theme came through to us loud and clear: the increasing relevance of software and infrastructure vendors—not just traditional security vendors—in securing networks and digital assets.

This broader view of security fits with the way we see our mission here at Citrix. While we wouldn’t call ourselves a security vendor in the traditional sense, we’ve always considered data protection and risk management to be central to our value proposition for customers. That was true in the early days of virtualization and remote access, and it’s even more true in today’s era of hybrid infrastructures and the anywhere, any-device workforce. As enterprises look beyond add-on solutions to build security into the fabric of their infrastructure, Citrix enables a software-defined perimeter that combines secure access to apps and data with contextual control, visibility and behavior analytics across devices, networks and clouds. By extending control beyond the traditional datacenter to mediate user interactions with apps and data, IT can proactively secure, detect, and mitigate risk with intelligence applied to each unique scenario.

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.