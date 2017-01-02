Citrix: The Top 10 Citrix Blog Posts of 2016

The Year in Review – Citrix Top 10 Blog Posts of 2016

Happy New Year, fellow techies! 2016 was a big year for Citrix, and that was shown with crystalline clarity on our blog this year. We published 1,161 blog posts that saw nearly 6 millions page views.

1) Our top post of the year — and by no small margin — came from Citrix CMO, Tim Minahan. Say YES to Digital Business Transformation garnered more than 66,384 page views and made the case that the future of business was to move away from traditional IT infrastructure and toward a cloud-first strategy. “By 2020, there will be over 50 billion smart connected devices in the world. The volume of business data will double in the next year. And every day, your average employee is engaging with 5.53 apps across 3 (or more) devices.”

2) Next, we had Driving Digital Transformation, presented by our then newly minted CEO, Kirill Tatarinov. With nearly 32,958 page views (as of this writing), Kirill laid the groundwork for Digital Business Transformation and for blazing a trail toward the Fourth Industrial Revolution, in which the organizations that leverage digital technologies to redefine business and IT processes will be significantly more productive – and in turn, more competitive.

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.