Citrix: The Power of Saying ‘Yes’ More

When faced with new or unfamiliar situations, it’s not uncommon for us, as human beings, to put up our defenses and say ‘no’ to potential opportunities.

“The problem with ‘no’ as a starting place is that it polarizes, prompts defensiveness, and shuts down innovation, collaboration and connection,” writes New York Times columnist Tony Schwartz.

In contrast, Schwartz says, starting with YES energizes and leads to creativity.

When we start with yes, we open doors to innovate and evolve—to imagine new business models, create life-changing technologies, and change paths in life.

“By saying yes, we invite possibility into our lives and the ability to learn what we are capable of and just how far we can go,” says confidence coach Susie Moore.

