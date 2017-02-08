Home Citrix: The Need For A New IT Security Architecture: Global Study On The Risk Of Outdated Technologies

0
“If you always do what you’ve always done, you will always get what you’ve always got.”

Many have attributed this inspirational quote to Albert Einstein or Henry Ford, but, regardless of the origin, what really matters is the point it makes. If you want to change the result, you need to change the way you do things.

This quote serves as the perfect metaphor for the growing cyber-security challenges that every organization — large and small — faces in an uber-connected digital world.

Attempting to defend the attacks and techniques of today and tomorrow with the tools and processes of yesterday will simply not yield the effectiveness required to keep any data or systems secure. This is the very basis of our conclusion that now, more than ever before, there is a need for a new IT security architecture.

Read the entire article here, The Need For A New IT Security Architecture: Global Study On The Risk Of Outdated Technologies

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

