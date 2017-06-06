Home Citrix: The Mobility Market is Evolving to Secure Digital Workspaces & We Can Prove IT!

Citrix: The Mobility Market is Evolving to Secure Digital Workspaces & We Can Prove IT!

0
Citrix: The Mobility Market is Evolving to Secure Digital Workspaces & We Can Prove IT!
0

Recognizing that increasingly more customers were embracing mobility as part of their digital transformation journey, Citrix embarked on a journey to shift XenMobile from an EMM-only strategy to one that incorporates EMM as part of an overall Secure Digital Workspace Solution.

As part of this journey, we integrated XenMobile with Citrix Cloud. As a result, customers can not only deploy XenMobile in as little as two hours, but they’re also able to leverage other Citrix Workspace Services, all of which can be easily administered through a centralized console. With this integration, XenMobile is the most comprehensive EMM/Workspace solution delivered in the cloud. Users benefit from this by being able to access all their apps, including Windows desktop, SaaS, virtual, and mobile apps through a universal app store.

Our journey also included development efforts to seamlessly integrate XenMobile with Microsoft EMS for customers adopting O365 as part of their Workspace. At Citrix Synergy, Brad Anderson, Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Enterprise Client and Mobility Team (ECM,) joined PJ Hough, Citrix SVP of Product, to demonstrate XenMobile Connector for EMS. XenMobile Connector for EMS (which will be delivered as a feature of our XenMobile and Citrix Workspace solution) provides additional security and productivity benefits for EMS customers. For example, EMS customers will be able to secure data in transit between a mobile device and resources behind their firewall using Citrix microVPN. EMS users will have access to XenMobile’s productivity and other apps via Citrix Workspace. No other EMM vendor offers a similar solution for EMS customers.

Read the entire article here, The Mobility Market is Evolving to Secure Digital Workspaces & We Can Prove IT!

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

      Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

      VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

      read more
      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      On-Demand Webinars

        docker-feature-image

        Webinar Q&A: Docker Enterprise Edition Demo

        Docker Enterprise Edition (EE) is designed for enterprise development and IT teams who build, ship and run business critical applications in production at scale. Docker EE provides a fully integrated solution that includes the container engine, built-in orchestration, a private registry, and container lifecycle management to help you build a secure software supply chain. As […]

        read more
        Acceleratio

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900178_maxresdefault.jpg

        No App Left Behind: Migrate Existing Applications to AWS without Re-engineering

        Commvault Feature Image

        Commvault: Practical Data Management Across Clouds – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900118_maxresdefault.jpg

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        629303890_295x166.jpg

        Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1496682925_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy Session SYN414 Video – Access and authentication options in a Citrix environment

          With the growth of SaaS-based applications and an increased number of user identities, IT struggles to ensure secure access to applications. This session will explore some of the access and authentication options available in a Citrix environment, including how to leverage Citrix Federated Authentication Service to enable SSO from Microsoft Office 365 and Google Accounts. […]

          read more
          1496298832_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Information Protection – Content Based Automatic Classification

          1496683367_maxresdefault.jpg

          GPU in Office how much gain to expect @RBRConecto – E2EVC Session Video

          1496683312_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix ShareFile Master Class Video with @gchristophi – E2EVC Session Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video