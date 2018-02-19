Citrix: The Impact of Browsing Data on Businesses

Over the last few years, there have been several articles, blog posts, and updates related to issues related to Internet Explorer 11 (IE), cookies, and roaming with Citrix User Profile Management (UPM). The initial problem was related to the unsuccessful capture and restore of users’ IE data from within their user profile.

Citrix resolved the problem of capturing and restoring users IE data as discussed in the articles below.

This meant that users now have a seamless browsing experience between sessions.

In this guest blog post, Jonathan Murray, Virtualization Architect at Avanite, talks about the issues that now face business in roaming this data.

Profile Bloat

To ensure a good user experience and the fastest login possible, the data from the user’s profile that has to be loaded during the login processes needs to be as small as possible (avoid profile bloat).

Unfortunately browsing data, because of the size and number of files, is one of the main causes for a degraded user experience. It has been found browsing data can use up to 80% of the total size of the user’s profile. The users browsing data consists of the following:

