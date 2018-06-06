Citrix: The Hottest Release of the Summer: XenApp and XenDesktop 7.18!

As summer approaches here in the Northern Hemisphere we start to see the big blockbuster movie releases roll out. While we can debate which film will be the biggest hit, there will be no doubt what the hottest release of summer will be: XenApp and XenDesktop 7.18!

You may be asking, “Why is this the hottest release of the summer?” Because Citrix has dedicated this release to improving the overall experience for both the user and the IT admin. Let’s take a look at some of the enhancements coming to a Citrix deployment near you:

New HDX Enhancements for the User

For the active workforce, we are working hard to continually improve the overall end user experience. Here are some of the recent enhancements that version 7.18 will bring to the user:

Intuitive Webcam Plug-n-play

Enable your workforce to stay productive when using peripherals. Users are now able to plug-in a webcam during an active application or desktop session with instant recognition and activation — there is no need to close the virtual application or desktop as in the past.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.