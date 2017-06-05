Citrix: The Future of Work: People-Centric & Secure

Of all the innovations promised by the future of work, there’s one that’s especially transformative: eliminating the age-old tradeoff between user experience and security. It’s a tension every IT professional knows all too well. People keep asking for more and better ways to get things done, from the types of apps and devices they can use to the places they can work, but saying “yes” would open a Pandora’s box of management complexity and security risks. And if there’s one area IT can ill afford to make compromises these days, it’s security.

At Citrix, we believe that the future of work means being able to have it all: saying “yes” to the freedom, flexibility and seamless productivity employees have been asking for, without giving an inch on security.

In fact, our Citrix Workspace solutions make it possible to improve security in tandem with user experience, so organizations become both more secure and more productive, while both users and IT become more successful and satisfied. It’s a high standard to meet, but after all, we didn’t go into business to solve the easy problems.

