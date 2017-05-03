Home Collaboration Citrix: The Future of Work is Knocking at Your Door… and Citrix is Answering!

There’s no getting around it: today’s workplace is changing. Digital natives are entering the workplace, paper processes are moving to digital, and “anyness” is a necessity, as workers demand access to data anywhere, anytime, and on any device.

Citrix is helping our customers embrace the future of work by not only addressing worker productivity and collaboration, but meeting the security needs of IT navigating through the paradigm shift that is today’s worker.

In recent months, ShareFile has introduced a series of specialized solutions that bridge the gap between the modern workforce and the security and compliance of protecting company, customer, and personal information. Here’s a roundup of what we’ve released in the first few months of 2017.

Microsoft Office editing for On-Premise Storage Zones

Read the entire article here, The Future of Work is Knocking at Your Door… and Citrix is Answering!

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

