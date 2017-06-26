Citrix: The Future of Work is Here with XenMobile & Intercede

Security and ease of use are the top drivers for organizations today when choosing solutions for their end-users. These choices are the key building blocks to enable the Future of Work experience. To help our customers embrace this experience, XenMobile, along with our partner Intercede, have introduced the derived credentials solution. Though the capabilities will continue to roll out over the rest of this year, we wanted to give you introduction to the derived credentials feature in XenMobile 10.6.

The enrollment for users with smart card technology has been a very laborious proposition. It required special hardware that transformed a slick device into a cumbersome process for end users and it is costly to maintain and procure for organizations. Prior to XenMobile Server 10.6, customers had many choices in methods for enrollment, such as the list below; however, for smart card users, the options were limited.

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.