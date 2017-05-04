Citrix & the Future of SD-WAN

What the Cisco acquisition of Viptela means for the direction of SD-WAN.

For those that haven’t been following the rapidly growing SD-WAN market, Cisco’s acquisition of Viptela may seem to have come out of the blue. After all, $610M is a hefty premium for a very young company with an estimated $30M in annual revenue. But for those of us who have been immersed in SD-WAN for the last several years, it doesn’t come as a surprise at all.

SD-WAN is poised to cause radical disruption in enterprise networks, shaking up the MPLS/ISR technology that has dominated the branch WAN network for the last 20 years. And this move by Cisco validates the predictions from Gartner, IDC, and others that SD-WAN is not only growing, but beginning to cut into traditional networking sales. Adding Viptela’s technology to Cisco’s existing SD-WAN portfolio may help delay enterprises from moving away from the ISR and toward newer SD-WAN-based WAN Edge solutions, at least temporarily.

But traditional routers and router-based SD-WAN has an inherent time limit. The future is SD-WAN solutions that are built for the cloud. Applications are moving to the cloud as SaaS use grows and datacenters applications shift to public cloud. This shift requires a new way of thinking about the WAN and the branch network, one where routing takes a back seat to secure and reliable connections from the branch to applications while cumbersome command line interfaces are replaced by simple configurations and business intent policies. In simple terms, the CLI should be gone and SaaS should be the primary consideration.

