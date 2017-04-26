Citrix: The Farther Away You Go, the Closer Your Apps Are

The last thing mobile users need to worry about when working while traveling is accessing their apps and data seamlessly. At Citrix, we truly embrace the “work-from-anywhere” mantra. Our IT department uses Citrix NetScaler GSLB to deliver these services via a single URL, giving employees an easier way to access their workspace regardless of where they are.

NetScaler GSLB provides high-availability for users in the event of an Internet circuit outage or other unplanned event that might prevent users from accessing their local data center.

NetScaler GSLB worked great the vast majority of the time. Unfortunately, if an employee traveled across the country, or somewhere else in the world, they could still connect to their home-base data center rather than the one closest to where they actually were. This is because the DNS requests are typically made to the respective LDNS server, rather than the actual client IP address. The IT team, unsatisfied with the situation, decided to leverage the integrated capabilities that Citrix products bring to the table.

Read the entire article here, The Farther Away You Go, the Closer Your Apps Are

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.