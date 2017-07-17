Citrix: The EU – Where Cloud Services and Privacy Meet

The clock is ticking: by May 2018, enterprises active in the European Union must put in place state-of-the-art data protection processes and systems – or face fines of up to 4% of their global revenue.

The European Commission, the Council of the European Union, and the EU Parliament have laid down this requirement in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The new regulation applies to all organisations – whether based in the EU or not – that do business with EU residents and store or process their personally-identifiable information.

Today our lives are dominated by cloud-based services offered by companies like Facebook, Google, and Amazon. The business world has taken a similar route: an increasing number of companies use cloud services, from office and collaboration software to salesforce automation or enterprise resource planning. The value added by cloud services largely depends on aggregating and analysing end user data: who are their friends, and what kind of information do they share with them? What do they search for on the internet? What are their interests and concerns? What do they buy, and what would they like to buy in the future?

Read the entire article here, The EU: Where Cloud Services and Privacy Meet

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.