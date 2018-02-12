Citrix: The Citrix VDI Session Windows 10 Continuum Experience: Now Available on iOS Clients

The upside-down Christmas tree seems to have been all the rage during last year’s holiday season. Even though it was nothing new (upside-down Christmas trees have been around since Medieval times), the trend really caught on this season. The “Twitterverse’s” consensus was, “This is bonkers.” But as someone correctly pointed out, it’s perfect for a smaller apartment or even if you want to keep your pets from knocking shiny baubles off the tree. With ornaments better displayed — as they do not get lost in the boughs — and the greater floor space available for presents, it seems like a win-win.

Now, you could ask me why I am talking about upside-down Christmas trees in a Citrix Blog post (not to mention after the season is over), and you’d be right to wonder.

Much like this “new” type of Christmas tree, Windows Continuum has brought to users what they didn’t know was possible. You see, the ability to walk away from your desk for a meeting with just your Surface Pro in hand allows you to take notes easily (the Surface Pro changes into a tablet instantly). But until recently, Windows Continuum functionality was not available for VDI-based sessions. With Citrix XenServer 7.2 – and the latest version of Citrix Receiver –this feature set is now extended to your remote VDI sessions, as well! The form factor is better utilized and, at the same time, icons are clearly visible and easier to interact with.

My colleague, Chris Edwards, did a great job showcasing what the user experience would be like in this video:

