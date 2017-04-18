Citrix: The Building Blocks of Smart Check – How It All Works

Do you know what listening to customers means for product managers? Job security! 😃 (Just kidding!)

Listening to customers can be humbling and exhilarating at the same time. Last year, between Summit, Synergy, and ServTech (US), I listened to nearly 200 Citrix users and partners describe their frustrations at not being able to run health checks on their environments. But they didn’t just vent; they also gave me several great ideas. These meetings helped us conceptualize and deliver Smart Check — a simple and elegant solution for proactive health checks of on-prem and cloud-based Citrix environments.

Launched in January 2017, this service currently supports XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x only and is in tech preview. To get started with Smart Check, read these great blog posts by CTPs Bas Van Kaam and Theresa Miller.

Despite being in tech preview, adoption of Smart Check has far surpassed our expectations. We currently have over 500 XenApp and XenDesktop sites under management, representing over 400 customers. All the customers I have spoken to, so far, have onboarded their production sites, a sign of trust that Citrix takes very seriously.

Read the entire article here, The Building Blocks of Smart Check — How It All Works

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.