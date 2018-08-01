Citrix: The Azure Cloud is Building with Citrix XenApp Essentials and XenDesktop Essentials

This week, as we descend on Las Vegas to celebrate Microsoft Inspire 2018, we are excited to share details with partners about how we continue align with Microsoft in selling joint Citrix + Microsoft solutions. Recently, we announced the availability of Citrix XenApp Essentials and XenDesktop Essentials solutions through the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider channel. This provides Microsoft CSPs with the ability to purchase either solution on behalf of their customers. They can deliver virtual application and desktop services to customers from Microsoft Azure.

What is XenApp Essentials service and XenDesktop Essentials service?

XenApp Essentials Service is the easiest and fastest way to deliver Windows apps from Microsoft Azure to any device. XenApp Essentials service is the Microsoft recommended replacement to Azure RemoteApp. It simplifies virtual app delivery from the cloud without sacrificing management and end-user experience.

