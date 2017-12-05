Citrix: The Anatomy of Citrix Receiver for Windows 4.10

The new Receiver for Windows v4.10 houses a lot of new features. Improved DPI support, support for .H265 video encoder mode, improved protocol driver error messages, improvements to advanced preferences, enhanced adaptive transport, improved self-service plugin performance, support for workspace configurations and most importantly a whole new Receiver for Windows at the Microsoft Store. WHOA! That’s a lot of goodness. Now is this an “ending the year with a bang” or “ending the year with a splat”? Let’s find out.

Receiver for Windows Store

If I had to vote for the the best feature of this release it would be this. The all new Receiver for Windows for the Microsoft Store. Built on Microsoft’s “Desktop Bridge” platform, you can now experience almost all the cool features of the native Receiver for Windows through the store on your Windows tablet or desktop. The best part, my Windows 10 S devices can not be used for work as I can use the Store app and never worry about updates. I recommend you try it right away. Receiver for Windows for the Microsoft Store

Note: Windows 10 S Version 1709 (Fall Creators Update) is the minimum build version supported.

Improved handling of high dots per inch

The next cool feature of this release is the enhancements made to the way Receiver handles high DPI during sessions. I have two high-DPI monitors at my desk with two different DPI settings and when I use the new 4.10 Receiver, applications and desktop sessions are automatically scaled to the monitor DPI settings. If I do not like it, I can simply switch back to the native resolution setting. “Display DPI scaling configuration with Receiver for Windows” is the go-to article if you face any issues.

