Home Applications Citrix: The Anatomy of Citrix Receiver for Windows 4.10

Citrix: The Anatomy of Citrix Receiver for Windows 4.10

0
Citrix: The Anatomy of Citrix Receiver for Windows 4.10
0

The new Receiver for Windows v4.10 houses a lot of new features. Improved DPI support, support for .H265 video encoder mode, improved protocol driver error messages, improvements to advanced preferences, enhanced adaptive transport, improved self-service plugin performance, support for workspace configurations and most importantly a whole new Receiver for Windows at the Microsoft Store. WHOA! That’s a lot of goodness. Now is this an “ending the year with a bang” or “ending the year with a splat”? Let’s find out.

Receiver for Windows Store

If I had  to vote for the the best feature of this release it would be this. The  all new Receiver for Windows for the Microsoft Store. Built on Microsoft’s “Desktop Bridge” platform, you can now experience almost all the cool features of the native Receiver for Windows through the store on your Windows tablet or desktop. The best part, my Windows 10 S devices can not be used for work as I can use the Store app and never worry about updates. I recommend you try it right away. Receiver for Windows for the Microsoft Store

Note: Windows 10 S Version 1709 (Fall Creators Update) is the minimum build version supported.

Improved handling of high dots per inch

The next cool feature of this release is the enhancements made to the way Receiver handles high DPI during sessions. I have two high-DPI monitors at my desk with two different DPI settings and when I use the new 4.10 Receiver, applications and desktop sessions are automatically scaled to the monitor DPI settings. If I do not like it, I can simply switch back to the native resolution setting. “Display DPI scaling configuration with Receiver for Windows” is the go-to article if you face any issues.

Read the entire article here, The Anatomy of Citrix Receiver for Windows 4.10

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Desktop
Mobile
Monitoring
News
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Although performance monitoring is a critical aspect of IT operations, without a planned and well-defined monitoring strategy in place, most IT teams – large and small – find themselves caught in the trap of “too many monitoring tools”: custom in-house tools, open source tools, packaged tools, and more, that add up over time. In fact, […]

    read more
    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511789674_maxresdefault.jpg

          deviceTRUST – Use Case (Microsoft AppLocker for device based Licensing) Video

          In this use case video we show how to make a device-based licensed application (e. g. Microsoft Visio) available in accordance with the license agreement within remote sessions. The unique serial number of the endoint is used to control the Microsoft AppLocker configuration, which in turn allows or prohibits the application licensed to the endpoint. […]

          read more
          1511789687_maxresdefault.jpg

          deviceTRUST – Use Case (Wi-Fi roaming based default printer) Video

          1511789607_maxresdefault.jpg

          deviceTRUST – Use Case (Location aware resources) Video

          1512474791_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017 Keynote Video: Werner Vogels – featuring Alexa for Business, AWS Cloud9, AWS Lambda, and Serverless App Repository

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video