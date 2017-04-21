Citrix: Talking NITRO with PowerShell

As a Citrix Consultant and DevOps enthusiastic I’ve been promoting the use of automation scripts for Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp deployments for the last couple of years. Citrix has documented the use of unattended command line installers for the infrastructure components quite well and is providing more and more PowerShell script examples to make our DevOps life easier. A lot has improved since I spent many hours of reverse engineering those StoreFront 2.5 PowerShell modules to configure the required Store settings. Citrix has worked hard to not just improve the SDK itself to support all StoreFront MMC console settings and more, but they also provide better documentation for the PowerShell SDK, making it easier to build your own DevOps scripts.

In an age where end users are requesting faster delivery of applications and data, as they have grown accustomed to instant delivery of apps from public App Stores, IT departments have to put time and effort in automating infrastructure configurations. And as Citrix has adapted a much faster release cycle, it’s not just configurations, but deployments, upgrades and migrations of our Citrix infrastructure components that has increased the need for automated scripts as well. Without automating daily administration tasks, upgrade scenarios and stress tests it will be hard for IT departments to ensure service levels met and that superb user experience is delivered.

