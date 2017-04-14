Citrix: Take Control of your Applications with NetScaler SD-WAN

We live in a world where users expect secure, reliable, and seamless access to any application, from any device, anywhere, and anytime. This is especially challenging for enterprises with a globally distributed employee foot-print, accessing applications across the datacenter, cloud, and internet. Let’s look at some of the current challenges CIOs the world over are facing and how Citrix NetScaler SD-WAN can help.

With data exploding, video traffic on the rise, and applications getting richer and bandwidth hungry, how do you cope up with these demands without the costs going over the roof?

NetScaler SD-WAN allows enterprises to create one logical WAN network by flexibly bonding together any available underlying network services – MPLS, Broadband Internet, 4G LTE, Satellite etc. This helps achieve a highly resilient virtual WAN connection, with seamless bandwidth aggregation across multiple underlying links and intelligent path selection based on application needs. The flexible transport-agnostic solution helps cost effectively augment bandwidth when needed, with any available WAN connectivity options such as Broadband Internet or 4G LTE.

