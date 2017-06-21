Citrix TaaS and Scout, reporting feature and feature request

Citrix introduced TaaS back in 2010 or 2011. It was a tool to debug your environment by collecting data, upload it to Citrix so they analyze it. I wrote some articles on it back then – Citrix Auto Support: Scout, Citrix troubleshooting done right and Citrix Scout and TAAS, a golden combination . Wonderful tools to get a lot of data from your Citrix environment. In this short blog I like to show the reporter function in CIS as well as post a feature request. I got no direct link to anyone working on CIS anymore so this is the easiest way to post feature request. If you all retweet and post my blog perhaps it will end up in his timeline as well.

CIS

When you logon to Citrix Insight services you by default enter the Workspace tab, that is where all your uploads of customer environments are. There is “new” section as well and it is called Reports. So Today debugging a customer logon duration issue I used Scout and uploaded it to TaaS.Citrix.com of course today named Cis.Citrix.com.

It takes mere minutes for Citrix to analyze this, by the time I was logged on it was at 98%. So I opened the reports tap and was taken to the last upload. If you want to switch you have the option to do so in the top middle of the screen where it now says XenDesktop. You can select all your uploads from there.

