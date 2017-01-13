Citrix Systems to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results on Wednesday, January 25 (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), today announced that it plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 after market close. A news release will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET and a conference call will begin at 4:45 p.m. ET to discuss financial results, quarterly highlights, and business outlook. The call will include a slide presentation and participants are encouraged to view the presentation via webcast at http://www.citrix.com/investors.

The conference call may also be accessed by dialing:

(888) 799-0519 or (706) 634-0155

Using passcode: CITRIX

A replay of the webcast can be viewed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Citrix corporate website at http://www.citrix.com/investors for approximately 30 days.

