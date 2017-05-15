Home Desktop Citrix Synergy: Visit IGEL – Fast Track Your ‘Path to Success’ – Booth #207

Citrix Synergy is around the corner.  This year’s theme, Path to Success, fits IGEL beautifully as we mark a record year in which IGEL’s endpoint management solutions were used in more than 1,200 Citrix customer briefings to drive sales.  It’s also a year of record firsts:  our becoming a Platinum Citrix Synergy sponsor, and this month, winning the Citrix Ready Partner of the Month.

As a channel first company, IGEL values its deep relationship with virtualization leaders like Citrix, but as a Synergy attendee, why should you want to visit the IGEL booth?  One of the most important things that booth visitors will learn is how to harness the power of IGEL’s industry-leading unified endpoint management solutions to deliver a simple, smart and secure end-user computing experience.

Specifically, IGEL will be a significant enabler in three key initiatives many organizations will enact in the coming year.  IGEL helps drive these initiatives by offering unique technology that lightens the burden on IT while saving employee time and new hardware costs.

  • Securing the Endpoint
    • Only IGEL offers a secure OS with a custom partitioning (we’ll reveal more at Synergy)
    • IGEL partners with leading security vendors to provide advanced authentication controls on all IGEL-powered endpoints.
  • Migrating to Windows 10
    • With IGEL’s Universal Desktop Converter you can transition virtual desktops to Windows 10 and save significant costs by not having to refresh inadequate hardware. IGEL’s software provides application compatibility with Windows 10, reduces costs and IT time and converts any 64-bit, x86 endpoint.
  • Cloud Onboarding
    • IGEL’s Cloud Gateway provides a dedicated virtual tunnel for the transparent and secure management of IGEL OS-powered endpoints, including hardware converted by IGEL’s Universal Desktop Converter.

via the fine folks at IGEL Technology!

Learn more:

