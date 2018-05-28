Citrix Synergy TV Videos – Best practices in multisite scenarios

With the new fast release cadence, Citrix has introduced many new technologies to simplify deployment options. This session is hosted by Citrix CTPs who have collectively worked on many multisite builds and will share their experiences, reviewing configurations to ensure attendees understand the underlying technology including XenApp and XenDesktop, ShareFile, NetScaler, XenMobile, and Citrix Cloud. They’ll review pros and cons, review failure scenarios and how to protect against them, and introduce a flow matrix of various design decisions required for a multisite build. Attendees will walk away with confidence and clear direction to start designing their multisite initiatives. Note: This session will be available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix