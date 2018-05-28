Citrix Synergy TV Video – XenApp and XenDesktop tech update (May 2018 edition)

Stay up-to-date with the latest technical advancements in Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop. Are you incorporating the latest capabilities and recommendations into your implementations? With quarterly releases, it is extremely important to understand what new options are available, what optimizations are recommended and how to properly design around the latest technologies. With the speed of innovation, so much has changed in a year: this tech update session will provide you with the latest information on numerous topics in a fast-paced format. You will also learn about details on the newest release, the latest results from testing and optimizations, and updated design best practices. Note: This session will be live-streamed during the event and available for on demand viewing post-event on Citrix Synergy TV.

